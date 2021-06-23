Village Head, Wife Kidnapped By Gunmen In Ibadan

A village head in Ibadan, Tafa Apanpa and his wife, have been kidnapped by gunmen.

Apanpa who is the Baale of Araromi was taken alongside his wife after the kidnappers stormed the Bakatari area of Ibadan late on Tuesday.

Witnesses say the kidnappers abducted the village and his wife was kidnapped while it was raining heavily in the dead of night.

It remains uncertain what direction the gunmen took the couple to and the kidnappers are yet to make any contact with relatives as regards a ransom.

Confirming the incident, the Oyo State Police Public relations officer, Adewale Osifeso said all hands are on deck to get the victims back.

He stressed in a communique on Wednesday that efforts are in top gear to rescue both victims and as well apprehend the abductors.