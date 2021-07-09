Kidnapped Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic Students, Staff Members Released 

The six students and two staff members of Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic in Zaria Kaduna State, who were kidnapped by bandits have been released.

They were released on Thursday night at an undisclosed location in Kaduna.

The Public Relations Officer of the Polytechnic, Abdullahi Shehu, who confirmed the development to Channels TV, said the kidnapped students and staff members regained their freedom after their parents and relatives negotiated with the bandits.

He, however, did not say specifically if any ransom was paid or not.