Advertisement

Osubi Airport Reopens For Operations

Channels Television  
Updated July 9, 2021
The Osubi Airport

 

The Federal Government has reopened commercial flights at the Osubi Airport in Delta State.

At the reopening ceremony of the Airport in Okpe Local Government Area on Friday the Airport Manager, Mr Wilson Egwato, said that the routes would be expanded very soon.

The airport was shut down last year after the private managers said they could no longer maintain it. But the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) is now the new manager.

Osubi is a connecting airport to most oilfields in the Delta.



More on Local

Oyo Government Moves 100 Mentally Ill, Destitute People To ‘Rescue Center’

Benin Royal Museum Is Rightful Place For Return Of Stolen Artefacts – Oba of Benin

Bandits Kill 35 In Attack On Five Zamfara Communities

TB Joshua Gave Me Money After I Won Governorship Election- Akeredolu

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV