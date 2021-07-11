Top Five Most Rated Sound Sultan Songs

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The entertainment world has yet again been thrown into mourning following the death of Nigerian singer and songwriter, Olanrewaju Fasasi, a.k.a Sound Sultan.

The 44-year-old singer died on Sunday after a hard-fought battle with Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphoma, a rare type of cancer.

Following the news, tributes have continued to pour in from fans, friends and colleagues across the country including singers, Faze, Femi Kuti, Simi and several others, who have described the news as a rude shock.

Sound Sultan came into the spotlight in the early 2000’s when he released his first single ‘Jagbajantis’, which became an instant hit in Nigeria.

After independently releasing other singles and featuring in hit songs of other artists, he was signed by Kennis Music where he released four of his seven albums.

Many of his songs addressed social issues as they spoke to the challenges going on in the country at the time.

While he will be missed, here are some of his five hit songs that will continue to linger in the hearts of most Nigerians.

Jagbajantis

This was his first song, released in the year 2000. If you’re a 90’s kid, there’s no denying that this was an anthem that year.

Motherland

This was released in 2016 from the Album, Out Of The Box.

Ole

This hit track was released in 2011 off the album, Bush Meat.

Natural something

This was released in 2013.

Kokose ft Wizkid

This was released in 2013 from the album Me, My Mouth & Eye

Bonus

Orobo

While most of his songs addressed social issues, this track promoted body positivity among plus-sized women. It was released in 2013 featuring Excel, from the album 51 Lex.

Let us know which other Sound Sultan songs you remember.