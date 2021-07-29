Terrorism War: We Are Available To Help, Boris Johnson Tells Buhari

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that the UK is available to assist Nigeria in its war against terrorism.

Johnson stated this while holding bilateral talks at the sidelines of the Global Education Summit in London on Thursday.

President Buhari had earlier reviewed the security situation in the different regions of the country, while PM Johnson pledged Britain’s preparedness to lend a helping hand.

“We are available to help,” he said.

At the meeting, the two leaders agreed that in a bid to bring the various forms of terrorism to an end, then it is important that the judicial process runs without interference, no matter who was involved.

According to a communique by the President’s special media aide, the two leaders equally discussed how to increase trade between the two countries, develop solar and wind power, the leadership of the Commonwealth going forward, and other matters of mutual interest.

Nigeria’s power needs and efforts which are being made, as well as initiatives geared at achieving food security, were also brought to the table.