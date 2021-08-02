2023 Elections: I Believe In Rotational Presidency – Governor Sule

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has called for the adoption of a rotational presidency for all regions to benefit.

The governor made this call on Monday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, amid increasing demand that the South should be given the presidential slot.

“I believe in the rotational presidency in Nigeria, I strongly believe in that,” he said. “This is my view, it is not the view of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors.”

While noting that he is a beneficiary of rotation in the emerging governor of Nasarawa, he noted that the best person from the zone should emerge as the nation’s President.

Meanwhile, the ruling All Peoples Congress (APC) and main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are yet to make their positions known on zoning.

The southeast, southwest and south-south zones make up the southern region.

South-south produced former President Goodluck Jonathan, who ruled for five years.

Southwest produced Olusegun Obasanjo from Ogun State, who ruled for eight years. Obasanjo was president between 1999 and 2007.

The southeast comprising the Igbo states of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo are fiercely agitating for zoning of the presidential power in 2023.