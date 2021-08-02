Tokyo 2020: Nwokocha Through To 200m Semis

Team Nigeria’s Grace Nwokocha on Monday in Tokyo advanced to the semi-finals in the women’s 200 metres event.

Nwokocha ran a personal best of 22.47 seconds to finish third in heat 1 of the event to gain one of the automatic tickets to the semi-finals.

Cote d’Ivoire’s Marie-Josee Ta Lou won the heat with 22.30, while the Bahamas’ Shaunae Miller-Uibo was second with 22.40.

Nwokocha could have been joined by compatriot Blessing Okagbare but the latter was disqualified from the competition after failing a drug test.

She is one of Nigeria’s remaining hopes for a medal at the games.

Earlier on Monday, Team Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan had placed fourth in the women’s 100m hurdles final.