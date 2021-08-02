Advertisement

Tokyo 2020: Nwokocha Through To 200m Semis

Updated August 2, 2021
Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta Lou (R) wins the women's 200m heat ahead of Nigeria's Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 2, 2021. Giuseppe CACACE / AFP
Ivory Coast’s Marie-Josee Ta Lou (R) wins the women’s 200m heat ahead of Nigeria’s Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 2, 2021. Giuseppe CACACE / AFP

 

Team Nigeria’s Grace Nwokocha on Monday in Tokyo advanced to the semi-finals in the women’s 200 metres event.

Nwokocha ran a personal best of 22.47 seconds to finish third in heat 1 of the event to gain one of the automatic tickets to the semi-finals.

Cote d’Ivoire’s Marie-Josee Ta Lou won the heat with 22.30, while the Bahamas’ Shaunae Miller-Uibo was second with 22.40.

Nwokocha could have been joined by compatriot Blessing Okagbare but the latter was disqualified from the competition after failing a drug test.

She is one of Nigeria’s remaining hopes for a medal at the games.

Earlier on Monday, Team Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan had placed fourth in the women’s 100m hurdles final.

 



