DSS Obeys Court Order, Produces All Sunday Igboho’s Aides

The Department of State Service (DSS) on Wednesday produced all 12 detained aides of Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

This comes less than seventy-two hours after the court ordered the agency to produce all aides of the Yoruba Nation agitator.

On Monday the DSS produced only eight of the detained aides at the court.

The aides were arrested when DSS officials raided Igboho’s home on July 1, but a lawyer to the apprehended aides, Pelumi Olajengbesi, has sued on grounds that their fundamental human rights were being infringed on.

The DSS had paraded the aides and accused them of stockpiling arms to cause chaos in the country.

After the DSS raid on his (Igboho) home, he fled to the Benin Republic and is presently in court fighting extradition back to Nigeria.

Mr. Igboho gained social media prominence after issuing an ultimatum to Fulani herdsmen in Ibarapa to vacate the land after the killing of Dr. Aborode

Igboho Denies

Mr. Igboho had on July 28 denied claims by the Nigerian Government that he was trafficking arms and inciting violence in Nigeria.

His lead counsel, Ibrahim Salami disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday after the court proceedings in the Benin Republic.

He added that his client told the judge that the Nigerian Government rather put him on a watchlist for resisting the encroachment of killer herdsmen.

“Igboho said he never had any criminal record in Nigeria. He told the judge that the Nigerian government was after him because he was defending the Yoruba race against killer Fulani herdsmen.

“He said that he ran away from Nigeria because the government was after his life,” the lawyer explained.