Ekiti Assembly Approves Creation Of 19 LCDAs

The Ekiti State House of Assembly has approved the creation of 19 Local Council Development Areas (LCDA) in the state.

The approval followed the passage of a bill for a law to provide for the creation of new Local Government Areas in Ekiti State and other Related Matters (2021).

The bill had on Wednesday passed all the expected readings and was unanimously passed into law at the plenary presided over by the Speaker, Rt Hon. Funminiyi Afuye.

Legislators expressed optimism that the initiative would further ensure the delivery of the dividends of democracy to the grassroots.

The state lawmakers were unanimous in their call for a speedy passage of the bill which amended the 2014 Principal law.

On August 4 2014, Governor Kayode Fayemi had in the twilight of his first term appointed caretaker chairmen for the 19 LCDAs after their initial creation.

But Former Governor Ayo Fayose who was awaiting inauguration as the governor-elect at the time kicked against the action and set it aside upon assuming office.

In November 2020, Governor Kayode Fayemi, however, set up a committee to look into the creation of LCDAs in the state and review the Local Government Development Council Law, Ekiti State 2014, with relevant recommendations.

The proposed new LCDAs are: Ado Central, Ado North, Ado West, Ajoni and Gbonyin.

Others are, Ifeloju, Araromi, Ekameta, Ekiti South East, and Ero.

Others include Ifedara, Ifesowapo, Igbara Odo/Ogotun, Ikere West and Ikole West.