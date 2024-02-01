IGP Deploys AIG To Ekiti After Monarchs’ Killing

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has made some tactical and operational deployment to Ekiti State following the killing of two monarchs and kidnapping of school pupils and teachers in the state.

Disclosing this on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, the Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, said the IGP has deployed Assistant Inspector General of Police Abiodun Asabi to Zone 17 and ordered him to temporary relocate to Ekiti.

“In furtherance of our efforts to ensure we fortify every community in Ekiti State as a result of the incident of the killings of the traditional rulers and the kidnap of pupils and teachers of a school in Ekiti, the President gave a directive to the Inspector General of Police to do adequate deployment and make sure the perpetrators of these heinous act are apprehended to face the wrath of the law.

“Earlier today (Thursday), the IGP has given directive that the Assistant Inspector of Police be posted to Zone 17 which commands Ondo and Ekiti states.

“So, we have a new AIG in charge of that place, who has been mandated to proceed to the headquarters in Akure and move immediately to Ekiti, to relocate temporary to Ekiti State to coordinate these activities, operational activities of the police and to be supporting other security agencies,” Adejobi said.

He said it has always been the tradition of the police command that when there are issues, the supervisory AIGs are relocated temporary to the states there are issues and take charge of operations there.

Adejobi also said that IGP Egbetokun has directed that one chopper be deployed to Ekiti specifically for the assignment of arresting the culprit who killed the traditional rulers and rescue the abducted school pupils and teachers.

Ekiti State has become a hotbed of kidnapping and other criminal activities recently. The Onimojo of Imojo Ekiti, Oba Olatunji Olusola; and the Elesun of Esun Ekiti, Oba Babatunde Ogunsola, were killed when they were returning from a meeting in Irele-Ekiti on Monday.

The news of the monarch’s killing was immediately followed by that of the abduction of six pupils and three teachers of a private school and their bus driver by gunmen while they were returning from Eporo-Ekiti on Monday night.