Rapper, Ladipoe Welcomes New Baby

Congratulations are in order for rapper and songwriter Ladipo Eso popularly known as Ladipoe as he welcomes his first child.

The proud dad whose hit single “Feeling” featuring Buju was number one on several music charts this year shared videos of himself rocking his newborn with the caption, “My second NO. 1 this year 🤲🏾🙏🏾”

Tiwa Savage, Simi, Falz, and many other celebrities have congratulated the new papa.

Simi: 😍😍😍😍😍 All the other number ones are number 2

Rema: Big W, congrats big bro ❤️

Folarin Falana aka Falz The Bahd Guy: Ayeeeee ❤️❤️❤️❤️ congratulations brother

Johnny Drille: Congratulations brother!!! 🧡🧡🧡

Actor, Adesua Etomi: Congratulationsssss Poeeee❤️

Joe boy: Congratulations my brother ! ❤️

Blaq Bonez: BIG congrats brooo ❤️❤️❤️

Korede Bello: CONGRATULATIONS BROTHER 🎈 ❤

Former BBNaija housemate, Elozonam: Awwwwww congrats homie!!!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️

Adekunle Gold: Congratulations Bro ❤️

His song “Know You” with Simi went viral during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 as the song talks about two friends who want to be more than just friends. They both feel something special for each other but also agree that “I don’t really know you that well”. His 2019 song “Jaiye” was also a hit.