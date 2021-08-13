NAF Establishes Office Of Ombudsman To Address Complaints

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has approved the establishment of the Office of the Ombudsman to enable those outside the service to channel their complaints and grievances against the force or its personnel.

In a statement on Friday, NAF spokesman Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet explained that the office would also address complaints by personnel of the service.

He added that it would serve as an independent instrument that would provide an objective and compassionate channel for seeking redress.

“In approving the establishment of the Office of the Ombudsman, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, took cognisance of the need to provide an avenue for those outside the service, as well as NAF serving personnel to ventilate their grievances against the service for immediate resolution,” said Gabkwet.

“This is because the CAS strongly believes that putting in place appropriate mechanisms for redress would ensure harmonious relationship and substantially reduce chances of disaffection, improve trust and confidence with the civil populace.

“Such mechanism is also aimed at increasing motivation and promoting personnel loyalty among NAF serving personnel.”

According to the air commodore, NAF personnel have relied mostly on the provisions of the executive regulations – since its establishment – in channelling their complaints for redress while in some cases, complaints were referred first to immediate superiors even when such complaints are against such superior officers.

He stated that many persons outside the service have over time found it difficult to channel their complaints and grievances to NAF due to the absence of a distinct channel.

“The new Office of the Ombudsman, thus, provides an avenue to address these issues,” Gabkwet said.

Air Marshal Amao had approved the establishment of the Directorate of Veteran Affairs in July in a bid to stimulate better welfare packages for NAF veterans and their families.

The directorate, among other responsibilities, is charged with interfacing with similar structures in sister services towards harnessing necessary benefits for NAF retirees under existing Federal Government programmes for veterans.