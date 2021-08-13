What Buhari Will Do First On Arrival In Nigeria – Femi Adesina

Presidential spokesperson Femi Adesina on Friday said President Muhammadu Buhari will first focus on receiving briefings from the Vice President and aides on arrival in the country.

The President, who touched down earlier at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, had spent the past three weeks in the United Kingdom.

“The first thing is to get briefings from the Vice President, his top aides,” Adesina said while appearing on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“They will fill him in on what has happened in the past three weeks.

“And you know that on the security front, a lot has happened. In fact, the tide has turned against the insurgents, the bandits. And there will be a lot of filling in for the President.

“And then you know that there has been a lot of infrastructure development. You can see the Minister of Works going about inspecting and commissioning (projects).”