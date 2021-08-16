Advertisement
House Of Rep Member Adebayo Omolafe Is Dead
A member of the House of Representatives, Hon Adebayo Omolafe is dead.
Hon Omolafe was said to have slumped and died in the early hours of Monday.
Before his death, he was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), representing Akure North/Akure South Constituency in the House of Reps.
The Publicity Secretary of the PDP in Ondo State, Kennedy Peretei confirmed the lawmaker’s death in a statement, saying his departure was too much to bear especially when he wasn’t sick.
He described Hon. Omolafe, popularly known as ‘Expensive’, as a political star since he was elected as Executive Chairman of Akure South Local Government Area in 2004 under the platform of the PDP.
He also condoled with his wife, children and the entire family and prayed for the repose of his soul.
Read the PDP’s full Statement Below:
THE EXIT OF OMOLAFE ADEDAYO IS A COLLOSAL LOSS TO ONDO PDP.
Everyone will die one day or another. But some departures are too much to bear. The sudden and tragic demise of Hon. Omolafe Adedayo, popularly known as Expensive is difficult to accept, especially when he was not sick.
Expensive had been a constant political star since he was elected as Executive Chairman of Akure South Local Government Area in 2004 under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He was the State Co-ordinator of the Sure-P program under former President Goodluck Jonathan. His dream to represent Akure South/ Akure North Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives did not come to fruition since 2007. Now that he became elected in 2019, on the platform of PDP, the cold hand of death has extinguished this bright star in the middle of his tenure.
The Peoples Democratic Party, Ondo State Chapter is pained. We cannot find the exact words to convey the extent of our grief. The exit of Expensive is a collosal and irreparable loss to our party in Akure Federal Constituency and the entire PDP in the State.
Hon. Omolafe Adedayo is a household name in Akure. His footprints on the sands of time are indelible.
Our party commiserates with his wife, children, and indeed the extended family. May God in His infinite mercies grant him bliss in the world beyond.
Kennedy Ikantu Peretei
State Publicity Secretary, Ondo PDP
16th August, 2021.