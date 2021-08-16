House Of Rep Member Adebayo Omolafe Is Dead

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon Adebayo Omolafe is dead.

Hon Omolafe was said to have slumped and died in the early hours of Monday.

Before his death, he was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), representing Akure North/Akure South Constituency in the House of Reps.

The Publicity Secretary of the PDP in Ondo State, Kennedy Peretei confirmed the lawmaker’s death in a statement, saying his departure was too much to bear especially when he wasn’t sick.

He described Hon. Omolafe, popularly known as ‘Expensive’, as a political star since he was elected as Executive Chairman of Akure South Local Government Area in 2004 under the platform of the PDP.

He also condoled with his wife, children and the entire family and prayed for the repose of his soul.

Read the PDP’s full Statement Below: