Insecurity: Nigerians Do Not Deserve This – Reps Minority Caucus

Members of the Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives have said that Nigerians do not deserve the torment which has become their plight in recent times.

Their lament which was contained in a statement by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, was hinged on the recent rise in terrorist operations and the escalation of bandits’ attacks in the nation.

“Nigerians do not deserve to go through this form of harrowing experience,” the caucus’ statement partly read, even as the lawmakers urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government to take drastic steps to save Nigerians from insecurity.

The opposition members in the lower chamber further stated that they were alarmed, particularly by Monday’s invasion of the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) resulting in the killing and abduction of some military officers.

They decried the heightened attacks on military formations and mindless killings and maiming of innocent Nigerians by bandits and terrorists in various parts of the country, despite the assurances of the present administration.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s GDP Records 5% Growth For Second Quarter

Save The Nation

“It is lamentable that hardly a day passes without the nation being jolted by reports of gruesome mass killings, abductions, arson, and mindless plundering by terrorists and bandits who are now freely operating on our highways, schools and communities in various parts of the country,” the statement added.

“The situation has become extremely horrifying in Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, Kano, Yobe, Benue, Borno, Niger, and other states across our nation where killers and kidnappers are now having a field day raiding communities and killing our compatriots.

“Only yesterday (Tuesday) night, 35 Nigerians were reportedly massacred in Yelwan Zangam in Jos, Plateau state, barely a week after innocent travelers were ambushed and brutally murdered in the state.

“Our caucus is distressed that every day, families are deprived of their breadwinners, scores of children are orphaned, wives are turned to widows, husbands turned to widowers, parents are made to bury their children hacked down in their prime, with others languishing in their captors’ dens and family source of livelihood destroyed.”

After extensive considerations, the lawmakers demanded immediate and decisive action by the Federal Government to check the ugly trend and save the nation from collapse.

They also demanded an immediate forensic investigation into the circumstances that enabled the invasion of the NDA and subsequent killing and abduction of officers.

Similarly, the caucus called for an investigation into the concerns raised by some groups, including the Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF) on the handling of insurgents by the authorities.

According to the lawmakers, the nation’s gallant troops should not be deterred but remain firm in their commitment to their fatherland.

They assured the soldiers of their resolve to intensify legislative action that would support the genuine effort towards restoring peace in the country.