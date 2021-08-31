‘20,000 Jobs’ Graduates Will Be Paid Higher Than NYSC Members – Presidential Aide

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Nigerian graduates who will be beneficiaries of the recently launched Jubilee Fellows Programme, are expected to earn significantly higher than corps members.

Special Adviser on Innovation to President Muhammadu Buhari, Ife Adebayo, disclosed this on Tuesday when he made an appearance on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

“I’m not going to give you a figure, but I can tell you it’s going to be substantial, graduate-level kind of remuneration (for private sector), which is significantly higher than what corps members earn,” he said.

Giving a breakdown of the job scheme, Adebayo explained that the Federal Government plans to employ 20,000 graduates within a year, over a five-year period.

“It gives you an opportunity to gain the work experience that is much-needed for industry,” he said when asked what happens after the one-year period.

But beyond that, Adebayo says the scheme allows the graduates to connect with mentors and it would provide an opportunity to learn, as it would also engage private sector partners.

The move comes as the President continues to reiterate his job creation and poverty alleviation agenda.

“We believe that as this programme creates new opportunities for 20,000 recent graduates annually, the beneficiaries will use the opportunities presented to them and maximize their 12 months of engagement,’’ President Buhari had said at the State House in Abuja while launching the programme earlier on Tuesday.

“An important part of our policies and strategies is the focus on employment and creating opportunities for our people,” he added.