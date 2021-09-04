Police Confirm Killing Of Sowore’s Brother By Kidnappers

The Edo State Police Command has confirmed the murder of Olajide Sowore, brother of Sahara Reporters Publisher, Omoyele Sowore by kidnappers around 6:00 a.m. on Saturday.

The pharmacy student at the Igbinedion University Okada was killed along the Lagos-Benin expressway when gunmen kidnapped about five persons travelling on the route.

The Police spokesperson in the state, Kontongs Bello said his body has been deposited at the Igbinedion University Teaching Hospital (IUTH) mortuary while search and rescue operation is ongoing for those abducted.

READ ALSO: Gunmen Kill Polytechnic Staff In Bauchi

“This is to confirm to you that suspected kidnappers at about 0645hrs along Lagos-Benin expressway, by Isuwa, kidnapped five unidentified persons and in the process shot to death one Sowore Felix Olajide, male, a pharmacy student of Igbinedion University, Okada.

“His remains have been deposited at IUTH mortuary Okada, while effort is ongoing to rescue the five kidnap victims. Search and rescue operation is ongoing,” the police statement read in part.

Meanwhile, the former presidential candidate also confirmed the news earlier today on his social media page.

See Sowore’s post below…