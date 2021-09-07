Gunmen Kidnap Children Of Katsina College Deputy Provost, One Other

Gunmen have kidnapped two male children of the Deputy Provost of Isah Kaita College of Education, Dutsinma, Katsina State, Dr. Isma’il Ado Funtua.

An eyewitness told Channels Television on Tuesday that the gunmen, four in number, armed with sophisticated weapons attacked the premises of the college at about 11:30 pm last night.

The hoodlums upon their arrival moved straight to the residence of the Deputy Provost, tied the gateman and proceeded to kidnap the children of the college’s Deputy Provost along with his junior sister’s son.

The victims were identified as Usman, Aminu, and Abdullahi respectively.

Police authorities in the state are, however, yet to comment on the incident at the time of filling in this report.