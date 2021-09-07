Dealing With Bandits Easier Since Telecom Services Shutdown, Says Zamfara Commissioner

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Zamfara State Commissioner for Information in Zamfara State, Ibrahim Dosara, says the military onslaught against the bandits is yielding tremendous success especially since the shutdown of telecoms services in the state.

Dosara disclosed this on Tuesday at a press briefing in the state.

“Zamfara State Government in efforts to ensure the crashing of the bandits has requested for the closing down of all networks in the state and this has been effective,” he said.

“The security officials are finding it very easy to deal with the bandits in their enclaves in the forests.”

He said some identified camps were destroyed by the Air Force while the Army is also on the ground to neutralise those who managed to escape through footpaths.

Speaking further, the Commissioner said other measures have also been taken based on credible information and intelligence available to the government.

“These include the immediate closure of the following places suspected to be habouring bandits and their collaborators,” Dosara said.

According to him, such places include some illegal motor parks and roadside markets, especially those at Kauran Namoda-Jibia road, Lambar Bakura junction, Mayanchi-Anka junction, Garejin Mai Lena, as well as Filin Jirgi rice and vegetables market in Gusau Metropolitan.

As part of efforts to curb the growing insecurity in the sate, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) directed telecommunications providers to shut down services.

This was disclosed in a memo signed on Friday by the Vice-Chairman of the NCC, Professor Umar Danbatta.

The shutdown is expected to last for two weeks.

Meanwhile, last week, the government shut down schools after the abduction of 73 students from a public school in the state.

The abduction occurred 11 days after students abducted from the College of Agriculture in Bakura, Zamfara, regained freedom.

The state governor Bello Matawalle also suspended the transportation of livestock beyond the state’s borders and ordered the closure of weekly markets across the state, while transportation of food items will be subject to verification.