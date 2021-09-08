FG Approves National Policy On 5G Network

The Federal Government has approved the National Policy on fifth generation (5G) network in Nigeria.

This is according to the the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, who addressed journalists in Abuja after the weekly Federal Executive Council in Abuja on Wednesday.

He explained that the benefits that accrue from employing such network include larger capacity, higher data rates among other economic, health, security and educational opportunities.

According to the Minister, the radiation from the 5G has proven to be lower than the 4G, televisions or micro waves, contrary to stories peddled on social media.

There have been concerns about the deployment of the 5G communications network especially over its purported linkage with the COVID-19 outbreak.

On May 19, the Senate asked the Federal Government to suspend plans to deploy the 5G network pending a six-month investigation into possible health risks associated with the technology.

In telecommunications, 5G is the fifth generation technology standard for broadband cellular networks, which cellular phone companies began deploying worldwide in 2019, and is the planned successor to the 4G networks which provide connectivity to most current cellphones.

Away from the 5G network, the Minister also reacted to the security situation in the North-West.

He clarified that telecommunications shut down in Zamfara State did emanate from him but was at the request of security institutions to enhance strategies.

Pantami indicated that the government is willing to take any action including compromising economic benefits to render full support towards the security of the country.

Although he declined to disclose if the same measure would extend to other states affected by banditry, he pleaded for greater support towards the security agencies to deliver on their mandate.

It will be recalled that mobile telephone networks were shut down in Zamfara State on Monday, after authorities ordered a telecoms blackout to aid the armed forces tackle banditry in the area.

