Gunmen Kill Three Police Officers In Delta

Gunmen have killed three police officers at a checkpoint in Umutu community, Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, confirmed this in a statement on Wednesday.

According to Edafe, the three policemen attached to the Umutu Divisional Police Headquarters in the state were killed at about 7:00 am on Wednesday, at the checkpoint they mounted along the Obeti/Oliogo Road in the LGA.

Their patrol vehicle was also set ablaze during the attack.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing, the spokesman added.