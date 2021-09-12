CJN Orders Disciplinary Action Against FCT Judge

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and Chairman National Judicial Council (NJC), Justice Tanko Mohammed has directed the Judicial Service Committee (JSC) of the FCT, Abuja to immediately initiate disciplinary action against the Upper Area Court Judge who issued direct Criminal Summons against the Anambra State APGA governorship candidate Professor, Chukwuma Soludo.

This directive was issued to the JSC under the Chairmanship of the Acting Chief Judge of the FCT, Justice Husseini Yusuf-Baba last week and confirmed to Channels Television by the spokesperson of the NJC, Soji Oye.

The Abuja Upper Area Court, presided over by Gambo Garba had in July 2021 issued a direct Criminal Summons against Prof. Soludo over perjury, corruption and false assets declaration, an action which is said to be completely outside the jurisdiction of the Court.

The court said the criminal summons against Soludo was for alleged serial abuse of office and breach of Code of Conduct for public officers when he was the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria between 29 May 2004 – 29 May 2009.

The acting Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory is expected to submit his findings to the CJN within 21 days.

The CJN recently met with the Chief Judges of FCT, Rivers, Kebbi, Cross Rivers, Jigawa, Anambra and Imo States and directed them to admonish the judges in their jurisdictions on the danger of granting ex parte injunctions.