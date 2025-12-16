Ex-CJN Tanko Muhammad Dies, Gov Mohammed Mourns

Former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, is dead.

Muhammad, who hailed from the Doguwa in Giade Local Government Area of Bauchi, reportedly died at a hospital in Saudi Arabia, about two weeks before his 72nd birthday on December 31.

Reacting, the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, commiserated with the jurist’s family over the passing of the retired judge.

In a statement by his spokesman, Mukhtar Gidado, the governor described Muhammad as a venerable jurist whose life and career exemplified dedication to duty, integrity in service, and steadfast commitment to the rule of law.

“It is with profound sadness and deep sense of loss that His Excellency, Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed CON, Fnipr ( Kauran Daular Usmaniyya ) the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, on behalf of his family, the Government and the good people of Bauchi State, joins all Nigerians in mourning the sudden passing of Honourable Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, GCON, a distinguished son of our great State, who died today in Saudi Arabian hospital after a prolonged illness,” the statement read.

The governor said the judge rose through the legal profession with diligence and distinction, serving with honour as Judge of the High Court, the Court of Appeal and ultimately as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and later served as the Chief Justice of Nigeria from 2019 to 2022, bringing to the highest office in the nation’s judiciary his wealth of experience, and commitment to justice.

“During his illustrious career, Justice Tanko Muhammad was widely respected for his legal acumen, his discipline, and his contributions to the development of Nigeria’s judicial system. His elevation to the national honour of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) was a testimony to his impactful service to the nation.

“Justice Tanko Muhammad exemplified the qualities of a patriotic Nigerian whose life was committed to the service of justice and the advancement of our great nation. His passing is a significant loss not only to Bauchi State but to the Nigerian judiciary and the rule of law,” the governor said.

He further prayed that Almighty Allah grant the departed soul Al- Al-Jannatul Firdaus, and comfort his family, loved ones, and all who mourn him at this difficult time.

His death came nearly three and a half years after he abruptly resigned from office on health grounds on 27 June 2022.

His resignation in June 2022 was 18 months earlier than his scheduled retirement at age 70 on 31 December 2023.

Muhammad was Nigeria’s 17th chief justice.

His assumption of office followed the controversial suspension of his predecessor, Walter Onnoghen, in January 2019.

He went on to stay in office for three years and five months.

His abrupt exit from office in June 2022 came amid a raging crisis in the Supreme Court, following allegations by 14 colleagues on the Supreme Court bench that he was hampering the operations of the court by failing to fund judges’ welfare, as well as fuel generators, among other essential services.