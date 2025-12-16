Insecurity: Kogi Govt Promises Major Revelation Within 24 Hours

The Kogi State Government has said it will make a revelation that will “shake the country” within the next 24 hours amid rising security concerns in the state.

The Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, disclosed this while speaking on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief programme on Tuesday.

He said the state government would address the nation to highlight the efforts of Governor Usman Ododo in tackling insecurity.

“In the next 24 hours, a revelation that will shake this country will come. We are closing in, and I am very sure that within the next 24 hours, we are going to address the nation and they will see the great effort of His Excellency in ensuring security in Kogi State and Nigeria,” Fanwo said.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Kogi State has recorded a series of security incidents in recent weeks. A Cherubim and Seraphim Church in Ejigba, Yaba West Local Government Area, was attacked during a service, during which the pastor and his wife were kidnapped.

READ ALSO: Gunmen Kill One, Abduct Pregnant Woman, Others In Kogi Church Attack

Last Sunday, another church, the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) in Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area, was also attacked, with an unspecified number of worshippers abducted and one person reportedly killed.

Fanwo said the state government was working round the clock to secure the release of those abducted.

He noted that Kogi shares boundaries with 10 states, including the Federal Capital Territory, adding that intensified security operations in neighbouring Niger and Kwara states had pushed criminal elements towards Kogi.

“However, we are cutting their operations, cutting off their logistics and movement around the state. It has been very difficult for them,” he said.

According to the commissioner, the state government is determined not to lose any resident, regardless of the number affected.

“If not for the robust security architecture, Kogi would have been in a mess by now, but it is still very much under control,” he added.

Fanwo said the Ododo administration had put in place a strong security framework that had limited the operations of bandits in the state.

“We have been able to avert a lot of these incidents in several local government areas. I will not mention the locations for security reasons. But for every incident that occurred, we have averted about 30,” he said.

He added that security agencies, including the army, police, and the Department of State Services, were currently trailing the suspects in forested areas, stressing that Kogi State was not a safe haven for criminal activity.