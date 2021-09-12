Gunmen Kill Pastor In Kaduna Community

Gunmen have killed a pastor of the Evangelical Church of West Africa, Reverend Silas Ali, in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The deceased, who until his death was the presiding Pastor of ECWA church in Kibori-Asha Awuce in Zango Kataf, was said to have departed for Kafanchan on Saturday.

Nothing was heard of him, until his corpse was found by a search party early on Sunday, at Kibori community, near Asha-Awuce, where he was apparently attacked and macheted to death.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the incident, said security agencies are conducting investigations in the general area with a view to arresting those behind the dastardly act.

Meanwhile, the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai has expressed deep sadness at the report of the killing of the pastor, describing it as horrifying and cruel.

The governor prayed for the repose of the soul of the cleric, and also sent his condolences to the family of the deceased as well as the ECWA Church.

He urged security agencies to intensify efforts towards apprehending the perpetrators of the heinous killing, while appealing to members of the community to maintain calmness.