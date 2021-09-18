Advertisement

COVID-19: Nigeria Records 337 New Cases, Two Deaths

Channels Television  
Updated September 18, 2021
A file photo of a healthcare worker holding a COVID-19 test kit. TARSO SARRAF / AFP

 

Nigeria has recorded 337 new cases of COVID-19 infections with two deaths.

This is according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in an update released on Friday night.

In the agency’s latest update Lagos maintained the highest number of cases 142, followed by Rivers (32) and Edo (30).

Others are Delta (25), Kwara (23), Kaduna (16), Oyo (16), Plateau (12), FCT (11), Akwa Ibom (10), Kano (10), Ogun (3), Ekiti (2), Gombe (2), Imo (2), and Nasarawa (1).

To date, 201,294 cases have been confirmed, 189,608 cases have been discharged and 2,649 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos75,7332,71972,350664
FCT21,12175220,190179
Rivers11,65968310,827149
Kaduna9,425799,27670
Plateau9,286779,14663
Oyo8,6206937,740187
Edo6,1546775,262215
Ogun5,341335,22979
Ondo4,3742774,01087
Akwa Ibom4,2716033,62642
Kano4,148493,987112
Kwara3,7464783,20761
Delta3,2936522,55685
Osun2,828402,70385
Enugu2,6751122,53429
Nasarawa2,427432,34539
Gombe2,343352,26345
Katsina2,214502,12935
Anambra2,1851092,05719
Ebonyi2,059242,00332
Abia1,880501,80525
Imo1,802841,67840
Ekiti1,6802931,36225
Bauchi1,568131,53817
Benue1,528861,41824
Borno1,34401,30638
Bayelsa1,2001361,03727
Adamawa1,155251,09832
Taraba1,091531,01424
Niger1,0016791420
Sokoto796276628
Jigawa5731254516
Cross River5592051821
Yobe50124909
Kebbi458943316
Zamfara25322438
Kogi5032




