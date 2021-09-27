Bandits Hit Sokoto Military Base, Kill Many

Bandits have attacked a joint military camp in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The Sokoto State Commissioner for Carriers and Security Matters, Colonel Garba Moyi (rtd) confirmed the attack but was not sure of the number of casualties.

However, multiple reports suggest that many may have died following the attack.

Residents of the area and security sources told Channels Television that the gunmen attacked the base, codenamed “Burkusuma Camp”, in the early hours of Friday, killing an unknown number of military personnel.

According to the sources, the armed men came in their large numbers and started shooting at the camp from all angles.

The military source could not confirm if the said camp is the same with the Burkusuma camp in Sabo Birni Local Government Area.

Meanwhile, a former Chairman of Sabon Birni, Idris Muhammad Gobir, also known as Danchadi, told newsmen that the “Burkusuma Camp” was attacked with several security operatives in the place still missing.

He said the marauding bandits also burnt down two patrol vehicles and carted away another one which was used to convey food items stolen from the villagers.

Although telecommunication services have been shut down in North West State, the former chairman explained that a resident of Burkusuma who accessed mobile telecommunication service from Niger Republic told them about the attack.

Another resident of the area who craved anonymity, equally confirmed the development, explaining that some vehicles were sent to evacuate the corpses of the fallen heroes.

He said over 10 trucks conveying armed military personnel are in the forest trailing the bandits.

A personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), who sought anonymity, said that three persons from the agency were among the casualties.

After carrying out the attack, the bandits later went to another village, Katsira, and shot four persons.

Two of the victims died instantly while others were receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

The bandits also abducted three persons from the village.

Security personnel in the area, including the spokesman of the 8 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major Yahaya Ngulde, however, said they are not aware of the incident.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Sanusi Abubakar also said he has not been briefed about the latest assault on the state.