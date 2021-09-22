Gunmen Attack Enugu Police Checkpoint, Kill Two Officers

Gunmen have attacked a police checkpoint in Nachi, Oji River Local Government Area of Enugu State, killing two policemen.

The officers were conducting a stop and search on the axis when the incident took place on Tuesday.

Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the attack in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Although it is unclear what ensued, the police spokesman said the State Police Command has commenced a full-scale investigation that will lead to fishing out the assailants.

“Full-scale investigation that will lead to fishing out of the assailants has commenced. Further development will be communicated, please,” he said.

READ ALSO: INEC Office Set Ablaze In Enugu

A Growing Trend

Tuesday’s incident is the latest in a growing trend of attacks on police stations and security personnel in the South East region of the country.

Over the weekend, gunmen went on a rampage in different parts of the region, killing people and destroying properties.

Three days ago, a police officer and two civilians were killed in an attack at the Ukaegbu Junction by Ezeiweka Road, Awada Obosi Layout in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra state.

The incident also saw the attackers setting fire on the police patrol van before leaving the area.

Apart from attacks on police formations, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices in the region and the South South have also been torched.

Election materials were destroyed in Sunday morning’s attack on its Awgu Local Government Area office in Enugu State.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, had explained that the attack on the facility was reported by INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner for Enugu State, Emeka Ononamadu.

Okoye said the office was set ablaze, resulting in extensive damage to mainly the stores’ section where election materials were kept.

In May, the commission’s headquarters in Enugu was burnt down, three days after another office in Obollo-Afor, Udenu LGA of the state, was razed.

INEC had earlier warned that repeated attacks on its offices will affect its preparations for the 2023 general election.

The commission had said sensitive and non-sensitive materials, including generators and card readers, were lost to the attacks.