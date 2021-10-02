People Are Making COVID-19 Vaccination A Political Issue, Obaseki Laments

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has lamented that people were making the COVID-19 vaccination a political issue.

Speaking when he received the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Prof. Darlington Obaseki, at the Government House in Benin City, the governor asked the residents to get vaccinated and ensure compliance with preventive protocols against the spread of the virus.

“I am saddened when I see people not protecting themselves against COVID-19. We are not making vaccination compulsory, but for now, it is the best way to protect yourselves and protect the people around you. It is so sad to see people making it a political issue,” he added.

“Go to any of our isolation centers and see what is happening to people.”

Obaseki reassured that his government will sustain reforms in the healthcare system to reposition the state as the country’s medical hub.

According to the governor, the state government outbreak has drawn lessons on how to improve the healthcare delivery system following the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added, “God forbid you to fall ill or you have an emergency, it won’t matter where you are treated. At that point, you don’t care if it is a federal, state, or religious institution, as long as you get cured.”