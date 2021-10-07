Osimhen Pledges More After Winning Serie A Player Of The Month Prize

Super Eagles star, Victor Osimhen is ready to do more following a spectacular start to the season which culminated in a Serie A Player of the Month prize for the Nigerian.

Osimhen, who scored seven goals in all games for Luciano Spalletti’s men last month, beat Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella, Brahim Diaz of AC Milan and Fiorentina’s Giacomo Bonaventura to win the September Serie A Player of the Month.

“I am very proud of this recognition given to me by @assocalciatori for what I did in September in @serie A,” the Nigerian posted on his Instagram handle, hours after he scooped the award. “I thank those who voted for me and I hope to continue to do well!”

Of Osimhen’s seven goals, four came in the Serie A. The Nigerian opened his goal account for the season with a strike in Napoli’s 4-0 thrashing of Udinese.

He followed it up with a brace in another 4-0 routing of Sampdoria before he netted once in the Parthenopeans’ 2-0 defeat of Cagliari.

His goals shot Napoli to the zenith of the Italian league with 21 points from seven games.

“Sent to the vote by the editorial team of the Last Man, together with other decisive players in the good start of their teams (Barella, Brahim Diaz and Bonaventura), Osimhen won with more than half of the total votes – which, it must be remembered, assign his colleagues Serie A players on request AIC,” organisers of the award, the Italian Footballers’ Association wrote on its website.

“Osimhen showed exceptional determination, transforming chaotic actions into golden opportunities, forcing the defenders to continuous physical duels, aiming for depth with an exhausting constancy. Very few in Serie A can defend Osimhen’s mix of speed and power.”

The Nigerian, who is on international duty with the three-time African champions, is expected to replicate his red-hot form for Coach Gernot Rohr’s team as they take on the Central African Republic (CAR) in a 2022 World Cup qualifier double-header.