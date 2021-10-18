Banditry: Deploy More Troops To Sokoto, Tambuwal Urges Army

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto has called for additional deployment of troops to the state, in a bid to stem the rising insecurity currently being experienced.

Tambuwal made the request on Monday when the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya, visited the state.

The governor said as a result of the ongoing military operations in Zamfara State, criminals have been migrating to Sokoto, rendering the state insecure.

He urged the military to carry out a simultaneous operation in all states facing the challenges of banditry and other related security issues in the North West.

Governor Tambuwal who confirmed that gunmen attacked Goronyo market on Sunday night, disclosed that about 30 people were killed by the assailants.

He pledged that his administration would continue to support the army and other security operatives to see that the state was rid of all criminal elements.

In his response, Lieutenant General Yahaya called on army commanders to always reach out to major stakeholders among the civilian populace.

While stressing that security is everybody’s business, he urged residents in Sokoto to keep collaborating with the army.

Credible information, according to the army chief, will aid the troops as they continue to oust criminal elements from the state and the entire region.

He also urged the people to collaborate with the Nigerian Army for the effective elimination of criminal elements within the society.