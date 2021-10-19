Buhari Hails Gowon At 87

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former military Head of State, Yakubu Gowon on his 87th birthday.

The President sent his wishes via a statement signed by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, on Tuesday.

“President Buhari congratulates Gen. Yakubu on the formidable role he continues to play in the development of the country, always advocating peace and unity, and consistently remaining a voice of reason and wisdom in good governance and democracy,” the statement said.

“As the former Head of State turns 87, the President notes, with commendation and gratitude, the statesmanship of the Convener and National Chairman of ‘Nigeria Prays’, whose vision for a greater country resonates in the programmes he instituted in the 70’s like the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), creation of states and the Reconciliation, Reconstruction and Rehabilitation project, which has turned a reference for harmony.

“The President believes that grace and fortune continue to guide Gen. Gowon, starting out as a career soldier, youngest military Chief of Staff and youngest Head of State, before turning a Professor of Political Science and founder of the Yakubu Gowon Centre, an organization that continues to support issues of good governance, infectious disease control, HIV/AIDS and malaria.

“President Buhari joins family, friends and Nigerians in praying for longer life for the visionary leader.”