2022 AWCON Qualifier: Super Falcons In Final Round Despite Losing To Ghana

The Super Falcons of Nigeria fought a tough battle to edge out Ghana’s Black Queens and reach the final round of the qualification series for next year’s Women Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted by Morocco.

Despite losing by a lone goal in Accra on Sunday evening, the nine-time African champions survived with a 2-1 aggregate win over their hosts.

Both teams finished with 10 players after Ghana’s captain Portia Boakye was dismissed for a second bookable offence, and minutes after, Nigeria’s left-back Glory Ogbonna was sent off by Ivorian referee Zomadre Sonia Kore.

Princella Adubea scored Ghana’s goal midway into the second half as the Super Falcons were expecting adherence to fair play principle.

Team captain, Asisat Oshoala missed an opportunity to level the score. The Black Queens launched several attacks but could not get the goal that would have tied the fixture and make penalty shootout inevitable at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Falcons will advance to the final round where they play the Lady Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire, in February 2022.