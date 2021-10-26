Advertisement

Farmer Hacked To Death In Ondo Forest

Channels Television  
Updated October 26, 2021
A map of Ondo, a state in south-west Nigeria.

 

The corpse of a farmer has been discovered in the forest near a farm settlement in Ajowa Akoko in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

It was gathered that there were machete cuts on the body of the deceased when it was discovered on Monday, while a wounded cow was also seen at the scene of the incident.

The Public Relations Officer of Ondo State Police Command, DSP Funmilayo Odunlami confirmed the incident to Channels Television in a telephone conversation.

Odunlami explained that the residents of the community heard sporadic gunshots in the forest and after combing the forest, the remains of the farmer were discovered.

She disclosed that the corpse has since been deposited at the morgue in a hospital in nearby Ikare-Akoko.

Odunlami noted that the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigative Department (CID) in Akure for further investigations.



