FG To Set Up Cattle Breeding Centres In Six Zones

The Federal Government has revealed plans to establish cattle breeding centres across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, as part of efforts to modernise livestock production and improve food security.

In a post shared by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the announcement was highlighted as part of the President Bola Tinubu administration’s renewed effort to revamp the agricultural sector.

This was made known by Nigeria’s Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, who spoke during the second day of the Citizens-Government Engagement and Midterm Assessment of the Tinubu administration, organised by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation in Kaduna.

Abdullahi explained that the cattle breeding centres would serve as modern livestock hubs, adding that the initiative would be carried out in synergy with the ministries of agriculture, environment, water resources, livestock development, and the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.

“The synergy and collaboration of the ministries of agriculture, environment, water resources, livestock development, and the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy are imperative for delivering on the Renewed Hope Agenda,” the minister stated.

He stressed that the goal was to move away from traditional livestock rearing to a more structured and economically beneficial system.

This, according to him, would reduce conflicts between herders and farmers, improve meat and dairy production, and boost Nigeria’s food sufficiency drive.

Earlier in April, the National Economic Council had in a meeting, raised concerns over the current livestock rearing system in Nigeria, describing it as outdated and unsustainable.

The council had called for an urgent shift to modern animal husbandry practices.

The meeting came amidst the spate of attacks in parts of the country, including Plateau, Benue, and Kwara states, where scores of citizens have been killed by suspected gunmen.

Briefing State House Correspondents shortly after the meeting, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State said NEC emphasised the need to work towards modernising livestock production in Nigeria.

“Council emphasised the fact that we cannot continue to live in the past, and we must now work towards modernising livestock production in Nigeria,” he said.