I Have A Different Method To Address Anambra’s Security Situation, Says Ubah

The lawmaker representing Anambra South district in the National Assembly, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, says he will deploy a different method to address the security situation if elected as the governor of the state.

He stated this on Wednesday when he featured as a guest on Politics Today, barely two weeks to the November 6 governorship election.

“The security situation in my state has a different method (that) I am going to apply,” the Young Progressives Party (YPP) candidate said during an interview on the Channels Television political show.

“I am going to apply information technology, gathering. My constituency asked me to go and see how I can proffer political solution to issues that surround Nnamdi Kanu.”

As parties continue the bid to sell their candidates to the people of Anambra to succeed incumbent Governor Willie Obiano, the security situation in the state and parts of the South-East appears not to be improving.

Amid fears resulting from purported threats by armed groups to disrupt the election, the police authorities said they have put adequate security measures in place to ensure voters cast their ballots without any problem.

A Political Solution

Outlawed separatist group Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), alongside the Eastern Security Network (ESN) have been blamed for most of the attacks.

The groups have continued to demand the release of IPOB leader, Kanu who is being held in detention by the Federal Government over allegations bordering on treason and other crimes.

On the way forward, Senator Ubah is proposing a political solution in dealing with the agitation by the secession agitators.

He recalled how he visited the headquarters of the Department of State Services (DSS) to facilitate Kanu’s release, but was denied access to him.

“Do we love ourselves in this country? If we love ourselves, let us proffer political solutions to so many things, not only Nnamdi Kanu,” the lawmaker said.

“For God’s sake, I have no apologies; that is what I am doing. I went to the DSS and met the DG. He told me to go to court. I did this thing without letting anyone know. I went to the court and I have filed to the court to give me access to him.”

Kanu, 53, who wants a separate state for the ethnic Igbo people in the southeast, was arrested abroad in June and brought back to Nigeria to face trial.

He was first arrested in October 2015 but was released on bail and fled the country in 2017.

IPOB has called for a “sit-at-home” on Thursday across the south-east region to protest the arrest of its leader.