Teenager Jailed For Stealing Plastic Chairs Worth N91,200 In Ogun

An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court has sentenced a teenager, Lekan Alaka, to three months imprisonment for theft.

The 19-year-old, arraigned by the police, was jailed for stealing plastic chairs worth N91,200 from the Mount Zion Anglican Church in the Ogun State capital.

Magistrate Olajumoke Somefun held that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt and jailed the young man for three months.

Alaka was, however, given an option of a N100,000 fine.

READ ALSO: NDLEA Considers Six Standard Rehab Centres To Tackle Drug Addiction

Before the sentencing, the prosecution counsel, Olakunle Shonibare, told the court that the accused committed the offence on October 23 at about 4:30am at the church in the Leme area of Abeokuta.

Shonibare said Alaka scaled the church fence and stole 24 pieces of plastic chairs worth N91,200 – property of Mount Zion Anglican Church.

According to the prosecution, the accused was arrested by some policemen in the community while he was trying to escape with the stolen items.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 415 of the Criminal Laws of Ogun, 2006.