Bello Presents N145.9bn 2022 Budget To Kogi Assembly For Approval

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello on Thursday presented a total budget estimate of N145 billion to the State House of Assembly for approval.

The 2022 budget estimate was divided into Recurrent Expenditure of N90.1 billion representing 61.79% and Capital Expenditure of N55.7 representing 38.21%.

In the budget, Education tops the list with Health, Infrastructure and other sectors coming behind.

While presenting the budget to the State House of Assembly, Governor Bello said the 2022 draft Budget tagged “the Budget of Accelerated Results was designed to achieve important macroeconomic goals, assuring that his administration would embark on effective delivery of good governance to the state.

He assured that the budget will focus on results that will be of benefits to the people of the state, noting that the budget has inbuilt mechanisms to enhance implementation.

According to him, the budget performance is premised on fair and equitable distribution of available resources, stressing that his administration have made sure that it will set up to minimize extra-budgetary expenditure.

Giving the summary of the budget the governor said, the total Budget package for the year 2022 is N145.89 billion as against N160.56 billion noting that the budget suffered a decrease of N14,664,157,689 or 9.13% when compared with the 2021 revised budget.

In his remarks, the Speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Matthew Kolawole, promised that the House will accord the 2022 Appropriation Bill a speedy passage to enable the governor commence in earnest its implementation.