PHOTOS: Tinubu Meets Buhari In Aso Rock

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu has visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina confirmed the development via photos on his official Facebook page.

Speaking after the meeting on Sunday, Tinubu said he came to thank the Nigerian leader for visiting him in London and use the opportunity to welcome him back from his Saudi Arabia trip.

According to him, the President’s visit to wish him a full recovery lifted his spirit.

“I want to thank, first of all, the President for his visit to my residence in London after the surgery; wishing me well and lifting my spirit. Indeed, that is what an exceptional leader will do,” he said, noting that he would not disclose other things he discussed with President Buhari.

Sunday’s visit is coming barely two months after President Buhari visited the former Lagos State governor in London, the United Kingdom.

Tinubu underwent surgery when the president, other governors, and APC chieftains visited him.

Below are more photos from Tinubu’s recent visit to Buhari: