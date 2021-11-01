Senate Committee Faults Budget Performance Of Health Ministry

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Senate Committee on Health, on Monday, refused to consider the 2022 budget proposal of the Ministry of Health, citing inconsistencies in its 2021 budget performance.

During the budget defence session of the Ministry, committee members observed anomalies in the documents presented by the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire as regards capital releases and information on the implementation of the basic healthcare provision fund.

READ ALSO: Senate To Debate Siege On Justice Odili’s Residence

The committee asked the Minister to effect the corrections on the issues raised by the lawmakers on the document and report back on Tuesday with evidence of all funds released to the ministry from 2018 till date.

At another hearing room in the National Assembly, the Senate Committee on Labour examined the 2022 budget proposal of the National Directorate of Employment.

The legislators were specifically interested in the public works program which targets 774,00 people – 1,000 in each 774 local government areas in the country – for employment.