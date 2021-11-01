Senate To Debate Siege On Justice Odili’s Residence

The Senate will debate what it describes as the invasion of the residence of the Supreme Court Judge, Justice Mary Odili by yet-to-be-identified security operatives when it resumes plenary on November 9.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary Senator Opeyemi Bamidele disclosed this to journalists during an oversight visit to the Chief Justice of Nigeria on Monday in Abuja.

READ ALSO: Those Who Laid Siege On Justice Odili’s Residence Will Be Brought To Book – IGP

Senator Bamidele said the Senate cannot pretend to be unaware of the embarrassing situation of the invasion of the residence of Justice Mary Odili on Friday night and it will discuss it as a matter of urgent national importance on resumption of legislative proceedings.

Security operatives had on Friday laid siege to the house of the Supreme Court Justice based on information by a whistleblower that illegal activities were going on in her residence.

In his remarks, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Mohammed said there is no interference from the Executive and Legislative arms of government on the activities of the judiciary adding that the National Assembly has not failed the judiciary.