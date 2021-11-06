Ikoyi Building Collapse: Rescuing More Survivors Now Extremely Tough, Says Sanwo-Olu

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The chances of rescuing any more victims alive at the Ikoyi Building collapse site is extremely tough, according to the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwoolu.

The governor, who made a late night visit to the building collapse site on Friday, spoke exclusively with Channels Television.

The governor said the emergency management officials have started the process of clearing the rubble to create more space in a tight compound.

He added that the work at the collapse building site has got to the phase where using earth-moving equipment is becoming very difficult.

The state government has put the death toll at 42 while the number of survivors stands at 9.

The State Government on Friday had said bodies recovered from the collapsed Ikoyi building were ready for identification, calling on families of the deceased to go to the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Yaba for identification of their loved ones.

The 21-storey building that caved in on Monday is one of three luxury towers being developed in Ikoyi, an upscale part of Lagos.

The owner and developer, Femi Osibona, is reported to have also died in the incident.