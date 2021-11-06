Advertisement
NNPC Denies Claims Of Recruitment Exercise
Unsuspecting job seekers in the country have been warned about a fraudulent job portal circulating on social media platforms, with claims that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is conducting a recruitment exercise.
In a statement on Saturday, the spokesman of the NNPC, Garba Muhammad refuted reports claiming that the corporation is recruiting new employees.
He explained that the NNPC usually announces such information whenever it decides to conduct a recruitment exercise through authentic and credible public communication channels including its website www.nnpcgroup.com
The NNPC spokesman asked unsuspecting job seekers to disregard the recruitment information as false and advised them not to FALL INTO THE TRAP OF SCAMMERS.
READ FULL PRESS STATEMENT
NNPC IS NOT RECRUITING.
This is to inform the general public that the information circulating, especially in the Social Media platforms, claiming that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPC) is conducting a recruitment exercise IS NOT TRUE and the public should disregard it in its entirety.
Whenever NNPC decides to conduct a recruitment exercise, it will announce this to the public through authentic and credible public communication channels including the NNPC’s website (www.nnpcgroup.com). Once again the NNPC is NOT RECRUITING. DON’T FALL INTO THE TRAP OF SCAMMERS
Thank you.
Garba Deen Muhammad,
Group General Manager,
Group Public Affairs Division,
NNPC.
Abuja.
06. 11. 2021