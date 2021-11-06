Advertisement

NNPC Denies Claims Of Recruitment Exercise

Channels Television  
Updated November 6, 2021
NNPC logo.

 

Unsuspecting job seekers in the country have been warned about a fraudulent job portal circulating on social media platforms, with claims that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is conducting a recruitment exercise.

In a statement on Saturday, the spokesman of the NNPC, Garba Muhammad refuted reports claiming that the corporation is recruiting new employees.

He explained that the NNPC usually announces such information whenever it decides to conduct a recruitment exercise through authentic and credible public communication channels including its website www.nnpcgroup.com

The NNPC spokesman asked unsuspecting job seekers to disregard the recruitment information as false and advised them not to FALL INTO THE TRAP OF SCAMMERS.

 

READ FULL PRESS STATEMENT

NNPC IS NOT RECRUITING.

This is to inform the general public that the information circulating, especially in the Social Media platforms, claiming that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPC) is conducting a recruitment exercise IS NOT TRUE and the public should disregard it in its entirety.
Whenever NNPC decides to conduct a recruitment exercise, it will announce this to the public through authentic and credible public communication channels including the NNPC’s website (www.nnpcgroup.com). Once again the NNPC is NOT RECRUITING. DON’T FALL INTO THE TRAP OF SCAMMERS
Thank you.

Garba Deen Muhammad,
Group General Manager,
Group Public Affairs Division,
NNPC.

Abuja.
06. 11. 2021



More on Local

Anambra Governorship Election: INEC Extends Voting Time

No Violation In Process To Deduct $418m From States’ Account – AGF

Ikoyi Building Collapse: Corpses Ready For Identification By Families, Says LASG

Court Fixes Jan 19 To Hear El-Zakzaky’s N4b Suit Against DSS

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV