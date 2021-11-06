NNPC Denies Claims Of Recruitment Exercise

Unsuspecting job seekers in the country have been warned about a fraudulent job portal circulating on social media platforms, with claims that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is conducting a recruitment exercise.

In a statement on Saturday, the spokesman of the NNPC, Garba Muhammad refuted reports claiming that the corporation is recruiting new employees.

He explained that the NNPC usually announces such information whenever it decides to conduct a recruitment exercise through authentic and credible public communication channels including its website www.nnpcgroup.com

The NNPC spokesman asked unsuspecting job seekers to disregard the recruitment information as false and advised them not to FALL INTO THE TRAP OF SCAMMERS.