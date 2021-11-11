EFCC Arrests 40 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Port Harcourt

Operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 40 suspected Internet fraudsters in an early morning sting operation in two locations in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

According to a statement by the antigraft agency, the suspects were arrested in the Ada George and Eagle Island areas of Port Harcourt, based on diligent surveillance and verified intelligence regarding their suspicious Internet-related criminal activities.

The suspects are Michael Lelu Deedum; People Asoliagha; Joseph Ajilo; Adeyemi Gbolahan; Testimony Nna; Nnemeka Chinedu; Ejiofor Raymond; Miracle Ezenandu; Ebele Uchenna; Iyke Obioha; Ikechukwu Nwali; Okoronkwo Emmanuel; Ulu Samuel Eugene Chukwudi; Japheth Tallick; Noel George; Stanley Tallick; Saro Power Maeba; Enyio Chibuike, Ogwashi Precious and Elijah Jeremiah.

Others are Tochukwu Emmanuel; Africanus Tamunatoye Victor; Precious Presley; Tamuno Ewi West; Obu Gabriel; Wargu Prayer; Joshua Jeremiah; Kaibar Dsana Paraman; Diepiriye Marcus; Albright Ahiakwo; Precious Ifeanyichukwu Ukeagbu; Onyechukwu Prince Ebuka; Chukwuemeka Ukeagbu; Abiye Dokubo; Chale Amobi; Mine Baranga; Suleiman Mohammed; Chima Christian, James Darian, and Kingdom Cyril.

Items recovered include, nine vehicles comprising two black-coloured Mercedes Benz C300 cars; three Toyota Camry cars; two Toyota Corolla cars; one black-coloured Lexus car, and one ash-coloured Toyota Avalon car.

Others are 54 phones of different brands; 11 laptops; eight Television sets, two Speakers, and one international passport.

According to the EFCC, they will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.