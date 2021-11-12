FG To Begin Sale Of Houses From N7.2m – Fashola

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Federal Government is set to commence sale of houses under the National Mass Housing Programme from N7.2 million naira.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, stated this on Friday during the unveiling of an online portal for the housing scheme in Abuja.

“This is the first time we have a platform that every Nigerian has access to. This provides an opportunity for all Nigerians to apply and ensure a fair process of allocation,” the minister said.

Read Also: Nigerians Are Competitive Abroad Due To Good Education From Home – Buhari

Also speaking later on Channels TV’s Hard Copy, he explained that “the conventional way was to print forms and tell people to come and buy the forms but we have had some experiences we don’t want to go back to, with that.

“I also have experience from my work at the sub-national level where we sold houses on an online platform; open, transparent, competitive, nothing to hide and it’s a similar platform we are replicating at the national level. It’s taking a little more time than before but as minister, I don’t want to be bogged down with petitions.

“I get petitions every day. And I don’t want to be bogged down with all those things, so, we want to open the system, get online and if you can pay, pay”.

Fashola added that projects are spread across the states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, adding that the highest selling price is N16.19 million.

According to him, over 5,000 units of houses are at different stages of completion under the programme.