ASUU, FG Agree Renegotiation Of Universities Revitalisation Fund

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has agreed to renegotiate its initial agreement with the Federal Government on the revitalisation of universities.

The agreement was reached at a meeting with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila at the National Assembly, on Thursday.

The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed and Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, were also in attendance.

READ ALSO: Education Cannot Be Funded By Government Alone – Ngige

The meeting came on the heels of ASUU’s announcement that it is considering embarking on another strike over unpaid benefits and the revitalisation of universities.

The renegotiation process is expected to commence in one week after Minister Nwajiuba said the 1.3 trillion naira currently being demanded is unrealistic.

The Finance Minister also assured that within one week the earned allowances and the salary shortfall issues would be addressed.

Speaker Gbajabiamila said the House will be involved in the renegotiation process between both parties and will ensure that a concrete agreement is reached that will be beneficial to all in order to avert any further strikes .

Meanwhile, the ICT and Education committees of the House are to meet with ASUU on the payroll system, the University Transparency, Accountability Solution (UTAS).