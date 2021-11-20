Banditry: Niger Govt Bans Sale Of Motorcycles Across State

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, has ordered the immediate ban on the sale of motorcycles across the state.

This follows the incessant security challenges in parts of the state, in addition to the demands for motorcycles as ransom by bandits and kidnappers in recent times.

The Secretary to the State Government, Ahmed Matane, announced the ban in a statement on Saturday in Minna, the state capital.

He explained that the state government announced the additional measure to eradicate the activities of criminals and tackle bandits and kidnappers who have continued to attack innocent residents in the state.

The government, Matane stated, has condemned in strong terms the degree of carnage and pandemonium bandits and kidnappers have caused in some parts of the state and reiterated its continued determination to rid the state of any security threat.

“Government is aware of the inconveniences the measure would cause the people, but the decision was taken in the overall interest of the state and appeals to the dealers of motorcycles across the state to cooperate with the directive,” he said.

The SSG also called on the people of the state to cooperate with the security agencies on the measures put in place to put an end to the activities of criminal elements, saying it was for the benefit of all and sundry.

He said the government has also ordered security agencies in the state to ensure effective and strict compliance and enforcement of the ban.

Similarly, Matane reaffirmed that the activities of commercial motorcycle riders, popularly known as okada or Kabu-Kabu in Niger, as well as the operation of illegal garages, remained banned in Minna metropolis and its environs.

The ban comes after the state government restricted the movement of all motorcycles from 6pm to 6am – a directive that is still in force.