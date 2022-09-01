Over 13,000 Illegal Motorcycle Riders Arrested In August – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corp said it has arrested over 13,000 illegal motorcycles riders and impounded about 20,000 motorcycles across the country in August.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on the preparation for accident free operations in the ember months, acting FRSC Corp Marshall, Mr Dauda Biu, noted that it has also uploaded over 100,000 into the national vehicle identification database.

According to Mr Biu, the corps is set to carry out safety awareness campaign in public places such as the motor parks on the need to avoid overloading and over speeding during the ember months.

“Part of the efforts we have put in place towards achieving a robust data collection is the ongoing special enforcement operations on unregistered motorcycles which commence at the beginning of August,” Mr Biu said.

“The clampdown, which is a timely response to the directive issued by the Presidency through the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, will no doubt boost national information and enhance intelligence gathering and criminal information amid the ongoing fight against insecurity in the country.”