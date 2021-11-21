Jumoke: Lagos Govt Gifts Family Of Stray Bullet Victim N1m, Furnished Apartment

The Lagos State Government has gifted N1 million and a furnished two-bedroom apartment to the family of late Jumoke Oyeleke.

25-year-old Jumoke, a salesgirl, was killed by a police stray bullet during the Yoruba Nation rally in Lagos on July 3.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who presented the keys to the new apartment in the Ikorodu area of the state, said the government has been following the matter and that the first in the line of intervention was to relocate the family from its former abode to a decent apartment. The governor was represented by his Senior Special Assistant on Administration, Mrs. Titi Oshodi.

READ ALSO: Goods And Properties Worth Millions Lost In Rivers Fire Outbreak

“We are in the new place of the family of the victim of Yoruba Nation Rally which took place a few months ago,” Oshodi said.

“We have been to her initial place of abode, we have been in touch with the mother of the deceased, Mrs. Ifeoluwa Oyeleke since the time of the incident, following up her state in every ramification to find out how she is doing, economically.

‘’Due to the compassionate nature of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in ameliorating their suffering as much as possible, he felt if it is not possible to bring back the dead, we can at least ameliorate the suffering of the family of the deceased.

“So, here we are at the place of abode for Mrs. Ifeoluwa Oyeleke with her three children and effectively present these keys to her and present a little bit of a token of N1 million from the governor to help fit into the next phase of life.”

In her remark, Mrs Oyeleke commended the state government for the kind gesture to her family, recalling how her late daughter, Jumoke, was working as a shop assistant when she was hit by a stray bullet.

She equally appealed to Governor Sanwo-Olu to assist her with permanent employment for her to be able to take adequate care of herself and the children.

“Our former house was a rented apartment, but we left because the house was sold to a developer and since I couldn’t afford another house, we moved to a shanty where we have been staying for about a year before Jumoke died. It was a church member who allowed us to stay in the shanty,” she said.