Why Kaduna Residents Should Reject PDP In 2023 – El-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has appealed to the citizens of the state not to vote for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections.

Speaking at an empowerment programme in Kaduna, El-Rufai said that the PDP will only destroy his good legacies and also drag the state and the entire country backward if allowed to return to power.

He, however, urged the people to rally around and vote for the candidate he will anoint as his successor in 2023, asking them to trust him in his choice for who will be the next governor of Kaduna State.

READ ALSO: EFCC Places Anambra Governor, Willie Obiano On Watchlist

“Some people said that what we have done now cannot be reversed, wrong. A bad governor, a PDP governor can reverse this in six months,” El-Rufai said.

“Don’t make the mistake of voting PDP back into office in 2023. If you do, things will go back to what they used to be. While we go through our process as APC and bring out a candidate and I endorse that candidate, please trust me that that person will be the better governor of Kaduna from 2023 and beyond.”

The governor accused the two former Senators of Kaduna North and Kaduna central, Shehu Sani and Suleiman Hunkuyi, of blocking the massive development in Kaduna State that would have surpassed the feat achieved by his administration which Kaduna people are now celebrating.

While singling out the just completed ultra-modern Kawo Bridge, El-Rufai said credit should not be given to him alone but also to the lawmakers who assured the project had legislative backing, and also to the people of Kaduna State who supported his administration.

He added, “Let us continue to pray for the progress and success of Kaduna State and stop eulogising the governor.

“People have been talking about Kawo Bridge. Kawo Bridge would not have been possible if our members of the National Assembly had not approved the loan that Shehu Sani and Suleiman blocked for two years.

“People like El-Zazzau and all the members of the National Assembly fought and made sure we hold this market and that is why you are seeing this.”